More coal power plants should close -- Yvonne Besyk

I'm so happy for the residents of Columbia County. Alliant Energy is closing the 1,100 megawatt Columbia Energy Center coal power plant, saving money and eliminating pollutants. Wouldn’t it be great if residents near WE Energies 1,400 megawatt Elm Road plant in Oak Creek could say the same?
According to a Sierra Club press release, retiring Columbia will avoid 53 million pounds of pollution that causes asthma, heart attacks, lung disease, bronchitis and premature death, and 7 million tons of carbon per year, equivalent to 1.4 million cars. I wonder, since Elm Road generates 25% more energy than the Columbia plant, how much more pollution it produces?
Certainly WE Energies can do more to save money and reduce pollution in southeast Wisconsin. A recent report graded utilities on actions needed to avert a climate crisis. The grade considered three things: plans to retire coal, no new gas plant construction, and aggressive addition of clean energy by 2030. WE Energies received a “D.”