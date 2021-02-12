More coal power plants should close -- Yvonne Besyk

I'm so happy for the residents of Columbia County. Alliant Energy is closing the 1,100 megawatt Columbia Energy Center coal power plant, saving money and eliminating pollutants. Wouldn’t it be great if residents near WE Energies 1,400 megawatt Elm Road plant in Oak Creek could say the same?

According to a Sierra Club press release, retiring Columbia will avoid 53 million pounds of pollution that causes asthma, heart attacks, lung disease, bronchitis and premature death, and 7 million tons of carbon per year, equivalent to 1.4 million cars. I wonder, since Elm Road generates 25% more energy than the Columbia plant, how much more pollution it produces?