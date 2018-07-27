According to incredibly detailed and accurate clinical data in a new study from the University of Wisconsin’s Obesity Prevention Initiative, the percentage of overweight and obese children in Wisconsin is over 30 percent -- triple that of the 1970s.
These children have poorer long-term prognoses, including high risk for Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, cancer and other debilitating chronic diseases later in life.
This rapid increase in obesity points to lifestyle changes as the culprit. So why are schools cutting children’s active time dedicated to physical education or recess during the school day? Only 24 percent of Wisconsin teens engage in 60 or more minutes of physical activity per day. Active time during the school day has been shown to promote self-esteem and to enhance academic performance.
We must combat Wisconsin’s growing childhood obesity epidemic, and it begins with increasing physical activity in schools. Peruse the interactive map on the Wisconsin Health Atlas -- found at www.wihealthatlas.org. Contact your school administrators and local legislators. Share this resource with them, and stress the importance of having mandatory physical activity time requirements in schools.
If we all weigh in, we can create a healthier future for Wisconsin.
Annette Ruth, Madison