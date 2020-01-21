Moore, Trump must answer for workers -- Dave Gorak

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, was absolutely right in her Jan. 14 guest column that President Donald Trump has a lot to answer for in Milwaukee, where he was about to visit.

During his first campaign, President Trump promised to create an immigration policy that puts the interests of America first. So far, unfortunately, he has remained silent while companies such as AT&T continue to fire American workers and replace them with foreigners whose education and skill levels are at best equal to those of Americans. This has nothing to do with needing the "best and the brightest" from overseas to fill high-tech jobs but everything to do with importing the cheapest workers possible.