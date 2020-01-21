Moore, Trump must answer for workers -- Dave Gorak
Moore, Trump must answer for workers -- Dave Gorak

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, was absolutely right in her Jan. 14 guest column that President Donald Trump has a lot to answer for in Milwaukee, where he was about to visit.

During his first campaign, President Trump promised to create an immigration policy that puts the interests of America first. So far, unfortunately, he has remained silent while companies such as AT&T continue to fire American workers and replace them with foreigners whose education and skill levels are at best equal to those of Americans. This has nothing to do with needing the "best and the brightest" from overseas to fill high-tech jobs but everything to do with importing the cheapest workers possible.

While we're on the subject of politicians having a lot to answer for, let's not forget Rep. Moore, who during her 15 years in Congress has done nothing to protect American workers from the ravages of mass immigration. Since 2005, she has maintained an "F" grade from NumbersUSA, an organization that works for lower levels of immigration.

Memo to Rep. Moore: People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Dave Gorak, executive director, Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration

