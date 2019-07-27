I have actual proof that the State Journal did an excellent job of covering the Apollo 11 mission 50 years ago. Here's my story.
In 1969, I traveled with my family from the East Coast to Madison so my older brother could attend freshman orientation at UW. While my mom and dad stayed at a motel adjacent to what is now the Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, I was forced to stay with my brother at Sellery Hall.
On the night of July 20 my brother was off getting indoctrinated by the radical student organization Students for Democratic Society, known as the SDS, leaving me to fend for myself. I wandered down to the TV room where a couple of guys were glued to the set watching -- you guessed it -- Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's awesome lunar adventure.
I ended up moving to Madison myself 25 years later and while rummaging around the cabinet of my house I found a stash of old newspapers that the previous owners had saved for posterity. It was, in fact, a big special edition of the State Journal published on July 21, 1969.
Talk about bringing it all back home.
Eric Cabot, Madison