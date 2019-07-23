I read with interest all the testimonials from writers describing their experience watching the first moon landing. My recollection of that time is somewhat different.
I walked into the Head Start classroom I was volunteering in that summer, and the lead teacher just looked at me, frowned and shook her head. “So much money up in space.” We worked with preschool children from “underprivileged” backgrounds. I didn’t have an opinion of the moon landing myself, but when I saw the teacher’s reaction, I understood.
Why were we spending all this money on going to the moon, when so many needs were down here on Earth? I went on home visits with the teacher. I saw the children’s modest but loving homes. The people in this community had other things on their minds.
Years later, I came to appreciate what was accomplished by the space program. I am a firm believer that science can improve all our lives, even if it takes a circuitous route to get there. But I still temper my enthusiasm for any discovery with the question: How will this invention benefit our lives, especially the lives of the poorest among us?
Granted, we don’t always know how an idea will benefit society in the future. But to be good stewards of scientific research, it is imperative to keep the human equation firmly in our sights.
Stephanie Lowden, Madison