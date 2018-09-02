Admitting to one's faults can be the start to changing a social norm. Burying history to hide one's faults is denial.
Removing grave markers so future generation don't address our country's history of Civil War and the racist reasons for it will not change the past. We must face our prejudice and hatred to change our minds. Removing the dignity of the dead will not remove our blame or our responsibility.
Let the dead rest in peace with their names recognized -- or face our own hypocrisy and rename Camp Randall. It's a fine reminder of an inhumane prison camp and the internment of those very same dead.
Either subject would initiate discussion.
Don Dolphin, Madison