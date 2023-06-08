While Gov. Tony Evers again raises the progress pride flag to celebrate Pride Month, does it bother anyone that we spend a whole month on this "holiday"? We only have one day for such holidays as Veterans Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Christmas, Thanksgiving or Easter.

I think it's time to look at all those over the years who have given so much to strengthen our beautiful country. We should be celebrating these heroes every day of the year and search our hearts about whether or not this Pride Month thing is a little out of line.

I have no issue with the gay community. But I do have a huge issue with the recognition this month gets. I would take issue with any other group that gets major recognition over those important holidays I listed as examples above.

Nancy L. Wild, Beaver Dam