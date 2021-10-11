 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monroe Street mural divides people -- Gary L. Kriewald
0 comments

Monroe Street mural divides people -- Gary L. Kriewald

  • 0

The supposedly anti-racist mural recently unveiled on Monroe Street is a cartoonish expression of the cartoonish worldview of Madison progressives.

It divides the world into villains (white people) and superheroes (people of color). The only white person in the mural (a faceless woman in a position of authority) could easily be seen, especially by children, as a teacher. The lesson they learn is that if they have a white teacher, she is purposely steering them into second-class lives based on their skin color.

This mural was supposedly prompted by the distribution of racist flyers in the Monroe-Dudgeon neighborhood. If this is true, there are many ways to address the problem. Unfortunately, the upper middle-class white progressives in that area chose to respond to one form of hate with another -- one that is unfortunately all too often met with approval in Madison.

We're all familiar with the concept behind hate crimes and hate speech -- this mural is a glaring example of hate art.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics