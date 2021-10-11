Monroe Street mural divides people -- Gary L. Kriewald

The supposedly anti-racist mural recently unveiled on Monroe Street is a cartoonish expression of the cartoonish worldview of Madison progressives.
It divides the world into villains (white people) and superheroes (people of color). The only white person in the mural (a faceless woman in a position of authority) could easily be seen, especially by children, as a teacher. The lesson they learn is that if they have a white teacher, she is purposely steering them into second-class lives based on their skin color.
This mural was supposedly prompted by the distribution of racist flyers in the Monroe-Dudgeon neighborhood. If this is true, there are many ways to address the problem. Unfortunately, the upper middle-class white progressives in that area chose to respond to one form of hate with another -- one that is unfortunately all too often met with approval in Madison.
We're all familiar with the concept behind hate crimes and hate speech -- this mural is a glaring example of hate art.
Gary L. Kriewald, Madison