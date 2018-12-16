I am concerned about the pedestrian strips of concrete spaced along Monroe Street in Madison. They are right in the middle of the street.
The idea was to allow a safe place for pedestrians to cross, but these pose a threat to drivers. Much of the street has two lanes in each direction. So when the car on the left follows the lane markings to move over and avoid the pedestrian strips, the right lane is narrowed, creating a risk of a collision.
Just the other day, I saw two cars almost collide as the one on the left slowed down to move over while a driver whizzed past.
Unlike Monroe Street, the pedestrian islands on nearby streets usually only have one lane beside them. Also, they are larger and more visible. During a deep snowstorm, it will be difficult to see them.
Hopefully, this situation will be studied before accidents occur.
Katherine van Wormer, Madison