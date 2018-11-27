Start spreading the news: Monroe Street is back, renewed and improved.
For nine months we grumbled about noise and dust in the construction zone, traffic snarls and reroutes, monster vehicles everywhere, and the loss of westward buses. But some good came out of it.
We learned to drive slower and walk more, be inventive with navigation, and cherish our dear neighborhood businesses. Plus, we enjoyed pleasant encounters with workers rehabbing our aging street. And it was just plain fun -- for adults and children, too -- to observe the activity, evolving every day.
The labor pains were worth it, culminating in a new road, sidewalks and terraces, safer pedestrian crossings, better drainage and creative public spaces.
Hats off to all those who made this much-needed transformation possible, especially:
- City engineers who shaped the vision, made and managed the plans, and explained the whys and hows.
- Speedway Construction crews who worked in all type of weather, through three challenging Wisconsin seasons.
- Madison Gas and Electric Co. and city employees who did their part throughout, on location and behind the scenes.
- Local business staffers who grit their teeth and put on smiley faces for their loyal customers.
Thank you all for making Monroe Street even better -- for generations to come.
Jen Roth, Madison