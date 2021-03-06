Monona should develop property -- Jim Hoelzel

Monona is landlocked with limited options for increasing our tax base, and too much debt. But we have a rare opportunity to reduce city debt and at the same time increase our tax base. Carefully zoning much of the vacant San Damiano property to multifamily residential condos or apartments would provide an attractive addition.
Olbrich Park is only 1.4 miles from the San Damiano property. It offers a beach, playing fields, a boat launch and many acres of open land. Creating a “small” 11-acre park (a very short distance away) would probably not offer any different uses. Monona already offers a full range of similar park facilities, which have been extensively enhanced with taxpayer financed debt.
We are in a pandemic with many residents financially hurting. The future is unknown. Tasteful development would benefit the city's financial position while exerting careful zoning of this lakefront treasure.
Jim Hoelzel, Monona