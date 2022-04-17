Monona police did nothing wrong -- Zach Thennes

The April 7 State Journal article "Insurer agrees to $150K payout," about the man police held at gunpoint until they verified his credentials, left me wondering: What went wrong?

Neighbors knew a certain home in Monona was vacant. On seeing someone in that house, neighbors notified police. The good guys showed up, feared a robbery and entered the house putting the gentleman in handcuffs. Once they confirmed the man was allowed to be in the residence, they uncuffed him, wished him well and went home.

Where was the crime? Why is he now entitled to $150,000? I understand the insurance provider settled, but isn't that part of the problem?

My mistake: The issue here was that the man was Black. I know that because, when the State Journal reports on this story, the race of the man is in the first line.

How can we fix this? Should police not be called over suspicious circumstances even though crime has skyrocketed? Should police not respond? The system worked as it should, and we still have to pay.

Kudos to the State Journal for constantly picking at the scab that is racism.

Zach Thennes, Madison