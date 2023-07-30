The plan for the Monona lakefront is deeply flawed.
It does not improve the daily traffic mess but, instead, it will make it worse. The solution is to build an elevated road (like in the Florida Keys) across Lake Monona from Olin Park to Blair Street. A new road should be constructed for a few blocks behind the shopping center at John Nolen Drive and Blair Street to connect traffic to the East Side. (The site of the shopping center would make an ideal location for a new passenger rail station).
This would open the Lakefront from Machinery Row to Broom Street. There would be room to expand the convention center, build a hotel, marina, music venue and more.
The traffic problems would be gone.
Frank Rybeck, Stoughton