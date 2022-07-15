Monona Golf Course needs some love -- Gary Spaeni

It is good to see private money going into our local golf courses. The Keiser family has contributed generously to the Glenway project. Cherokee Country Club is being transformed into a top tier golf course by Steve Stricker and the Tiziani family.

That's all good stuff.

Next, let's show some love for Monona Golf Course. The course has deteriorated badly over the past several years, and is in dire need of a makeover. All the greens and sand traps need to be replaced, along with the irrigation system.

It's obvious that the city of Madison won't do what is needed to make it a quality golf experience, so it will need private money.

Maybe a big name sponsor (Andy North, who grew up in Monona) could put together a fundraising group to kick start the project. If done right, Monona Golf Course could once again become a little nine-hole gem on the East Side of Madison. Right now, it needs some serious help.

Gary Spaeni, Madison