Money put before safety on campus -- Bill Bessire

It is irresponsible that colleges and universities have students on campus while our country has lost over 500,000 lives from COVID-19.
The almighty dollar has spoken again. Of course this is why college students aren't doing their college work at home. Many students wouldn't pay full tuition to universities if all the work was done from home.
Also, college sports should have been suspended until the coronavirus is contained. Our colleges and universities must step up and do their part, and having students on campus is not doing their part.
Bill Bessire, Sun Prairie