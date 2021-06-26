Money isn't improving school outcomes Scott P. Lauder

Considerable pressure is on the Legislature to increase school funding to obtain extra federal education funds.
In the 50 years since I received my secondary education teaching certificate, I have witnessed countless demands for increased funding, as well as other changes. Unfortunately, increased spending does not appear to have improved student outcomes, especially for our economically and socially disadvantaged students.
As my dentist reminds me, more brushing does not necessarily improve oral health -- you can still get cavities. The same is true with education spending: More money does not necessarily equal better outcomes.
Before spending any additional state and federal dollars, we taxpayers should demand to know how the money will improve student outcomes. Districts should be required to apply for the additional funding, including a plan for where each dollar is to be spent and a metric to evaluate outcomes. In addition, if the district receiving the money does not improve, it should be barred from receiving additional state funding for a decade.
It’s time we demanded accountability from our education system. Too many students have “fallen through the cracks." Unless student outcomes improve, especially for the poor or children of color, public schools don’t deserve additional funding.
Scott P. Lauder, Webster