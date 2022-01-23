Money has ruined our political system -- Sam Wahlen

Our political system is broken. Much of its deterioration can be traced back to a single factor: money.
More and more, politicians have been drawn to the extreme on different subjects to satisfy different niche special interests. This means that mainstream America gets sold out to help politicians campaign more, as they seek higher office or reelection.
Though it’s easy to complain about money in politics, here is a simple plan to mitigate the bulk of the influence of special interests:
- Require disclosure of all donors in political advertisements and activity.
- Forbid all members of Congress from owning individual stocks.
- Mandate term limits.
- Allow 48 hours for legislators to read bills before passing, this will eliminate hidden agendas.
- Prevent any organization that receives funds from government contracts from contributing to political activity. This step would eliminate pay-to-play activity.
But the most impactful way to reduce special interests influence over government is by reducing the size and scope of government. Government has entered every part of our lives. The more it grows, then the more incentive special interests have to get involved. Smaller government means better government.