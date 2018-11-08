Again we saw the corrupting influence of money on our elections. Money didn't win every race, but it won enough. We will continue to have the best government that money can buy -- and this is not good.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision opened the flood gates for money in politics. If it isn't eventually overturned, our country -- which so many fought and died for -- will be sold to the highest bidder.
While the Supreme Court never stands for election, nor should they, they have had the biggest influence on elections in the last 100 years. By stating that money is speech, they have gutted whatever campaign finance laws we have had.
Sometimes money works for the common good, but not often. As long as money holds sway in our political process, we will have less respect for the role of government.
Demand politicians work for the common good and in the best interests of their constituents. Demand all political contributions be made public. Demand the Supreme Court overturn the decision that made money the final arbiter in our government.
Thanks to all the candidates who ran but could not overcome the corrupting influence of money. Elections should run on ideas for fixing the problems we have. Our democratic republic stands in the balance if this is not fixed.
Dave Topp, Madison