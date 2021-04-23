 Skip to main content
Momentum builds for fair redistricting -- Karen Lund
Momentum builds for fair redistricting -- Karen Lund

Mark your calendars. On April 29, the League of Women Voters of the United States is hosting a nationwide day of action focused on redistricting efforts. Events around the country will increase public awareness and engagement about the redistricting process, and make sure the public's voice is heard.

In Wisconsin, the league will be launching another effort of the fair maps email campaign, encouraging Wisconsinites to contact their legislators to demand a nonpartisan and transparent map drawing process. Check the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition Facebook page.

The effort has momentum. In Wisconsin, 55 counties have passed resolutions and 32 counties have passed referendums backing fair maps. On April 6, four more counties did the same, along with the city of Appleton.

Together we can make sure the voting districts are balanced and our state Legislature reflects the will of the people of Wisconsin.

Karen Lund, Mount Horeb

