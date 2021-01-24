Moderation is key to GOP's future -- Frederick W. Nagle

We hear speculation about the future of the Republican Party following Donald Trump's inevitable departure. Will it remain ignorant, obscurantist, sullen and subversive, or return to its traditional and moderate role?
Perhaps its best hope lies in the coalescence of a moderate wing in the party, repudiating Trumpist influence, and with an agenda reflecting genuine conservative views. Such a grouping might well be numerically small. But it could wield enormous influence by virtue of its centrist position, holding the balance of power between Democrats and the Trump rump of the GOP. In fact, it could attract adherents for that very reason.
Already a few GOP legislators have shown some courage in opposing Trumpist flunkies, and hopefully they will become the new face of a rejuvenated GOP. Recall the example of U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, who was still in the Senate more than 20 years after exposing Sen. Joe McCarthy as naked.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison