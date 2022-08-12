Moderate can't vote for Republicans -- Michael Herring

As a 70-year-old lifelong moderate, I have come to the conclusion that I simply cannot vote for Republicans.

The Republican Party has stacked the Supreme Court with ultra-conservatives who effectively took away a woman's right to choose, refuse to ban assault weapons, contemplate eliminating same-sex marriage, give massive tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans and cower in fear from the most misogynistic, megalomaniac bully of an ex-president we've ever seen. They do not deserve our support.

Republicans have routinely reduced funding for universities, gerrymandered election districts, wasted millions of dollars investigating legal elections, made it harder to vote and have decided to simply ignore climate change. In some instances, they even punish anyone who dares suggest we reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.

They do not represent the America that I love. Republicans are confident that we will simply throw our hands in the air and walk away in frustration. But I will not forget, and I will vote. I urge my fellow Wisconsin residents to do the same.

Michael Herring, Madison