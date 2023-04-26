This year, our Model U.N. club is small but mighty, with 10 active members -- four of whom recently traveled to Northwestern University for our latest conference. This year, we have attended one local conference in Monona, and two out-of-state conferences, one in Chicago and the other in Evanston, Illinois.

Model U.N. is not often written or spoken about, and I wanted to create an opportunity to raise awareness about what it is we actually do. Model U.N. focuses on studying international conflicts and global initiatives to solve world problems. Our members learn how to research their assigned country, how to persuade an audience through public speaking, and how to utilize parliamentary procedure in their assigned committees. These committees, just like the real United Nations, allow students to deepen their interest in humanitarian, scientific and economic issues relevant to the world.