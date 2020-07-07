Mobs aren't best to decide history -- Frederick W. Nagle

Donald Trump may strike a sympathetic chord with his defense of traditional statues and monuments.
How long will it be before the Vietnam Wall in Washington is declared a memorial to an aggressive colonial war, and should be given the sledge-hammer treatment? A Confederate statue in a small Southern town may depict a slave-owning general, but just as often portrays a simple Confederate soldier who was someone's son, brother or husband.
The Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, dedicated to Japanese war dead, is occasionally vilified by foreigners, but the men honored there were important to their families. The Apostle Paul and even Jesus himself voiced little complaint with slavery. Vandals may destroy statues instead of burning books if they're too illiterate to know what's in the books.
The suitability of monuments should be evaluated by historians, not by a howling mob at 3 a.m.
Frederick W. Nagle, Madison
