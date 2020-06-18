Mobile crisis team could divert calls -- Frances Hoffman

I agree we must lift up and support demands from black-led organizations calling for defunding the police. We must invest in black community health, education and housing.

An alternative to police action is a mobile crisis intervention service, such as the one in Eugene, Oregon. This may better serve a person needing services because of problems related to homelessness, intoxication, disorientation, substance abuse or mental illness, as well as dispute resolution and conflict mediation.

In Eugene, teams consisting of a trained mental health crisis worker and a certified EMT are dispatched through the city's non-emergency call centers. They are able to assess what a client needs and provide transportation to that service. This mobile unit responds to non-emergency crises so police don't have to.

Instead of being booked into jail, people are connected to the social services in the community that will assist them. Calls are successfully diverted from the police. Clients are referred appropriately, and the law enforcement budget is reduced.

Frances Hoffman, DeForest