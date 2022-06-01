Mnookin deserved a warmer welcome -- Janet Price

I appreciated reading the May 19 State Journal editorial, "Vos’ potshot premature, hurts UW," admonishing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, for his disgraceful, meanspirited and erroneous words "greeting" the newly appointed UW-Madison chancellor.

My goodness! How would he like to be received after unanimously securing a new position? Why are new UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin's activities being questioned as partisan when the actions of Vos are grossly partisan (such as the Michael Gableman debacle and every move against Gov. Tony Evers)?

Why would Vos make negative comments without even meeting and having a discussion with Mnookin? I heard her respond with grace and politeness -- that she is excited about coming to Madison and "looks forward" to meeting all of the state legislators.

I could be wrong about her -- I don't know her -- but I surely am going to give her a chance to serve our university with fairness, skill and caring.

Janet Price, Portage