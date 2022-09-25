MMoCA response hasn't be adequate -- Amy Miller

I read the State Journal articles and the full statement from the board of trustees of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art about the recent defacing and attempted theft of the art installation of local artist Lilada Gee.

Unfortunately, the MMoCA statement provided vague reference to the action it had taken to remedy the situation with Gee, and offered a defensive position that included nothing about its actions to address the implicit bias within this organization. I cringed as I read the phrase “collaborative fruit” in reference to MMoCA's description of its actions in response to the incident.

If Gee’s art had been part of the permanent collection of MMOCA, or a piece that had been loaned by another art institution, I am confident the director would not have called the artist or dissuaded the police from addressing the situation. I call on the MMoCA board of trustees to do the hard work of looking internally to address the racial bias within the organization and to repair the harm, not just to Gee, but also to Black residents of Madison.