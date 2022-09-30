 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MMoCA had perfect storm of misreading — Margaret Benbow

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Sunday's letter to the editor "MMoCA response hasn't be adequate" dealt with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art conflict in which a family used Lilada Gee's art exhibit as an interactive space.

The letter claims that MMoCA has "racial bias" and that the family defaced and attempted to steal Gee's work. These are heavy accusations. The problem is that this situation is complicated. Gee left her exhibit unfinished after a disturbing interaction with a MMoCA security guard. Local media publicized pictures of the unfinished exhibit, and it did look like an interactive space.

MMoCA, whether through an oversight or a misreading of Gee's wishes, failed to protect her work either with signage or by roping it off. The family misunderstood the function of the exhibit and proceeded to paint and cut without verifying it. They may very well not have realized they were defacing a piece with important cultural messages. There seems to have been a perfect storm of misreadings, misunderstandings and, most corrosive of all, both perceived and actual disrespect.

People are also reading…

What a sad ending for a show that began with the most idealistic intentions.

Margaret Benbow, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics