MMoCA had perfect storm of misreading -- Margaret Benbow

Sunday's letter to the editor "MMoCA response hasn't be adequate" dealt with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art conflict in which a family used Lilada Gee's art exhibit as an interactive space.

The letter claims that MMoCA has "racial bias" and that the family defaced and attempted to steal Gee's work. These are heavy accusations. The problem is that this situation is complicated. Gee left her exhibit unfinished after a disturbing interaction with a MMoCA security guard. Local media publicized pictures of the unfinished exhibit, and it did look like an interactive space.

MMoCA, whether through an oversight or a misreading of Gee's wishes, failed to protect her work either with signage or by roping it off. The family misunderstood the function of the exhibit and proceeded to paint and cut without verifying it. They may very well not have realized they were defacing a piece with important cultural messages. There seems to have been a perfect storm of misreadings, misunderstandings and, most corrosive of all, both perceived and actual disrespect.

What a sad ending for a show that began with the most idealistic intentions.

Margaret Benbow, Madison