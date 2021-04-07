MLB should leave politics to others -- Paul Schrepfer

Georgia recently passed voting laws expanding early voting and continuing absentee ballots, but requiring voter ID.

I would think the left would welcome such legislation to instill voter confidence in the integrity of the election. Instead, Stacey Abrams, who lost the last race for governor. and other Democrats are holding dozens of corporate giants hostage with boycott threats.

Their timing is impeccable during the middle of the trial over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They wanted Major League Baseball to move the All Star game out of Atlanta. Many of the corporations caved and convinced baseball commissioner Bob Manfred to move the game out of Georgia.

MLB should stick to entertaining fans and leave politics to others. Only about 8% of players in the majors are Black, and a scant number of top executives and owners are currently in the sport as well. Perhaps Manfred might be better served taking care of his own house before making such knee-jerk decisions.

My favorite all-time player -- Hank Aaron, who recently passed away -- was to be memorialized in the ballpark of his home team at this year's All Star game. Major League Baseball -- you just got played.