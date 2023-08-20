Seventeen years ago, the film "An Inconvenient Truth" was released to accolades. Climate science offered up cause and effect scenarios, with us being the cause. The general public was engaged on the issue. Seemingly, change was inevitable.

But then in our country, politics got in the way. As the earth withered, politicians dithered. Some in government denied the threat even existed. Others claimed the cost was prohibited (Climate change cost the United States $165 million last year, according to a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

Others found the fossil fuel industry's patronage too inviting. And some, such as our U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, seemingly rejoice in it. At an April hearing he argued that while many countries around the world may be negatively impacted by climate change, Wisconsin would have fewer deaths due to freezing temperatures in the winter. Johnson suggested that "in terms of excess deaths, a warming globe is actually beneficial."

Perhaps we will be able to mitigate the unthinkable damage we have set in motion. We have made good progress with the help of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. But we need to accelerate breaking our addiction to fossil fuels. If it’s hard to stay focused, one only needs to look into the eyes of a child to understand what is at stake.

Tim White, Mount Horeb