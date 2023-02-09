Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Judge Everett Mitchell is exactly who we need on the state's highest court.

Judge Mitchell has dedicated his life to service. As the associate director at Madison Urban Ministry, he oversaw the development of the organization's reentry initiative, offering individuals a second chance after prison. Under his leadership, the two-year rate for participants returning to prison in that program was consistently below 10%, compared to the statewide recidivism rate of 67%.

As an assistant district attorney, he worked to increase public safety. His work through the UW-Madison Partnership Program led to a UW presence in South Madison that offers inspiration, support and hope to young people living on the South Side.

Judge Mitchell has been a mentor to young people in our community. He is a consistent voice for equity and justice in our system. Judge Mitchell recognizes what is at stake in this election. That's why he was the first candidate to announce his run for the office -- because justice can't wait.

Judge Mitchell will be a justice who protects our civil rights, including reproductive rights and voting rights. Judge Mitchell knows that justice is also what you do.

Linda Ketcham, Madison

