Mitch McConnell only cares about power -- William Hartje

Spoiled brat and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., threatens “scorched earth” in the Senate if Democrats stop the obstruction he and his party have wrought for the last 12 years. Is this different from declaring he would thwart everything President Barack Obama’s tried, or refusing to even consider Merrick Garland’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, or rushing through a new justice after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing?
He also warns that if and when the Republicans get back in power, Republicans will ram through everything they want, not considering that the Democrats could use the same tactic as he now espouses.
It is all about power for McConnell and the Republicans. It is never about what is good for the country. We need to expect better from our leaders.
William Hartje, Evansville