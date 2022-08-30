Mistakes don't discredit science -- Diane Michalski Turner

In David Wahlberg's Aug. 22 article, "Scientists find mix-ups," researcher Michael Sweet, University of Derby in England, projects that the general public's skepticism about climate change will increase because some scientists made genomic mistakes about orangutans in labs.
Mistakenly switched samples could have implications for public trust and managing a newly found species in zoos.
Sweet's point about the need for precision in collecting and categorizing data is correct. His sweeping statement, however, that science in general will be mistrusted because of the admission of errors taking genetic specimens seems as if it were made by someone seeking to bolster climate change deniers.
Surely, the public understands that mistakes are made. But that does not undermine the worth of science and the countless studies corroborating climate change.
Diane Michalski Turner, Madison