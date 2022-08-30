Mistakes don't discredit science -- Diane Michalski Turner

In David Wahlberg's Aug. 22 article, " Scientists find mix-ups ," researcher Michael Sweet, University of Derby in England, projects that the general public's skepticism about climate change will increase because some scientists made genomic mistakes about orangutans in labs.

Sweet's point about the need for precision in collecting and categorizing data is correct. His sweeping statement, however, that science in general will be mistrusted because of the admission of errors taking genetic specimens seems as if it were made by someone seeking to bolster climate change deniers.