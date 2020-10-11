Mismanagement has cost us lives -- John Hallinan

In April, Sweden was often mentioned as a model for the laissez faire approach to the coronavirus. Then the numbers started coming in, and it was rarely mentioned again. Sweden’s mortality rate from the virus is now about 580 per million.
Sweden is surrounded by Norway, Denmark and Finland. They took a more aggressive approach to handling the virus, and their combined mortality rate is less than 80 people per million. That means Sweden’s failure to act may have cost a country of 10 million people over 5,800 lives.
The Scandanavian countries are not unique. South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand all have mortality rates less than 40 per million.
The United States had warnings from China of the seriousness of the virus and did next to nothing. It devastated Europe, and then New York. We closed the country down, only to open it up way too soon. The mortality rate in this country is over 640 per million. Politicians and business leaders that continue to gaslight the public are contributing to tens of thousands of additional deaths.
Republicans talk about responsibility. When are they going to take responsibility for their failure to listen to science and act accordingly?
John Hallinan, Stoughton
