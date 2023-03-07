I used to think candidates for positions of high respect such as Supreme Court justices retained at least some vestigial shreds of decency. Clearly I was wrong. Through recent advertising, both Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz have proven themselves unfit to serve on the court.

It appears the go-to tactic in political campaigns today is to connect the opponent with sex crimes. An ad supporting Kelly claims that Protasiewicz as a judge was lenient with the abductor and rapist of a 15-year-old girl. Protasiewicz meanwhile chastises Kelly for, as an attorney, defending people who sexually molested children while posing as members of the clergy.

There is always more to the story than these attack ads tell. In fact, such ads are almost always misleading enough to qualify as lies. And by what right does someone willing to lie unashamedly in public deserve a seat on the state’s highest court?

The slanderous ads that today pass for political strategy speak volumes about the quality of our candidates for office. That apparently these ads work says a great deal -- and nothing good -- about the quality, morals and intelligence of our electorate.

Ted Rulseh, Harshaw

