 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Misinformation may destroy our nation -- Dave Pearson
0 comments

Misinformation may destroy our nation -- Dave Pearson

  • 0

It's time for moderates like myself to stop dodging conflicts with friends and relatives by not confronting or just putting Trump-based political or pandemic misinformation off limits in our interactions.

We just need to confront them with the facts.

Trump's "big lie" about the election are leading us to destroy our democracy and too many folks are needlessly dying due to not being vaccinated and resisting masking.

It's pretty obvious that Dane County’s push to vaccinate and mandate mask wearing is paying off with fewer COVID cases and deaths. Other counties with lower vaccination rates and no mask mandates are experiencing higher infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.

Unfortunately, those refusing to be vaccinated are not only endangering themselves but others -- especially kids who cannot be vaccinated. Hopefully next month when kids can get vaccinated and boosters are widespread, those refusing vaccination will be just endangering themselves, which will just result in fewer Republican voters.

Dave Pearson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics