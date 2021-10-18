Misinformation may destroy our nation -- Dave Pearson

It's time for moderates like myself to stop dodging conflicts with friends and relatives by not confronting or just putting Trump-based political or pandemic misinformation off limits in our interactions.
We just need to confront them with the facts.
Trump's "big lie" about the election are leading us to destroy our democracy and too many folks are needlessly dying due to not being vaccinated and resisting masking.
It's pretty obvious that Dane County’s push to vaccinate and mandate mask wearing is paying off with fewer COVID cases and deaths. Other counties with lower vaccination rates and no mask mandates are experiencing higher infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
Unfortunately, those refusing to be vaccinated are not only endangering themselves but others -- especially kids who cannot be vaccinated. Hopefully next month when kids can get vaccinated and boosters are widespread, those refusing vaccination will be just endangering themselves, which will just result in fewer Republican voters.
Dave Pearson, Madison