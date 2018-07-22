Unlike Gov. Scott Walker and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, I am a Wisconsin native.
I was born in LaCrosse, I'm a Green Bay Packers shareholder and a union member (my father helped organize the union at Erickson’s Bakery in LaCrosse in the 1930s). I had always been proud of Wisconsin’s progressive tradition, fine schools and concern for the environment.
Soon, I will become a Minnesota resident. Our three daughters were raised in Madison. Two are living in the Twin Cities, and one is in Oakland, California. My brother in LaCrosse has three daughters. All are living outside Wisconsin.
I am tired. I am tired of a state that elects and re-elects Walker, who guts the education system, attacks the University of Wisconsin System, ignores the environment, wages war on unions and clearly loves himself more than he cares for Wisconsin.
I am tired of Madison's traffic. High-rise towers seem to go up every month, but the road system hasn’t changed since the 60s. I am tired of Madison's taxes. My fixed income cannot handle them.
I am looking forward to living in Minnesota, a state that supports education, farms, unions, the environment and leads Wisconsin in every economic, justice and social category.
I will miss my friends.
Brent Christianson, Madison