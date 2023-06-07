I returned from Minneapolis recently. It's a city that the Madison mayor and members of the Madison City Council, present and past, held up as the standard for their efforts to create high-density housing in Madison.

In walking and driving around the neighborhoods, I noticed one key difference. Minneapolis is using a multi-modal, hub-and-spoke transportation system. This is a system where trains serve key destinations including downtown and the airport, and the trains support transit hubs. From these hubs, buses go out to serve other parts of the city including major employers such as the University of Minnesota.

If only the city of Madison had train tracks that traverse the city to key destinations such as the airport or Downtown (it does). If only a bus system that services different parts of the city existed that could serve as the spokes for a multi-modal, hub-and-spoke transportation system (it could).

If only the mayor was a visionary who was not bound to her precious "bus rapid transit" and Metro Transit bus redesign, ignoring concerns from Madisonians. This includes UW-Madison, which is telling its employees that it "will continue to monitor impacts of the new system on UW community members."

Jay Ford, Madison