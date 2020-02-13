Minimum wage hike doesn't make sense -- Jason Steinberg

State Rep. Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, must not have taken an economics course while at UW-Madison.
If she had her way with raising the minimum way to $15 per hour, a slew of small businesses across this state would go under. Why should uneducated or unskilled workers be rewarded at the expense of small business owners and consumers? Why should the person taking my ticket or filling my popcorn at the movie theater be paid $15 an hour? So I can pay $20 to see a movie?
Does she want every restaurant in Wisconsin to be a national chain? No local restaurateur can survive paying staff $15 an hour. Wages are based on the education or skill required to do the job. Many blue collar jobs at this wage are available. Madison Area Technical College offers a cheap and sometimes free path to earning these valuable skills, and many employers will train inexperienced workers because of the competitive economy.
Yes, some workers are underpaid, such as daycare workers who take care of our children. But a blanket minimum wage raise is idiotic.
Jason Steinberg, Lake Mills