The city of Madison may be about to make a mistake in the selection of the western route for the proposed bus rapid transit system.
The Mineral Point Road route already has established bus lanes and would be a quicker route than Odana Road. That route has the West Transfer Point along the way which has issues. The transfer point is too small for future increases in ridership and should be replaced with one that provides more comfort against the elements, lavatories and a station agent.
A new transfer station should be constructed in the Mineral Point Road area to facilitate more effective and efficient transit service.
Bruce McClellin, Madison