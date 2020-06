Mindless rampage in Madison only helps Trump -- Bob Spurlock

My family's political activism spans four generations. My grandfather was a union organizer, and my mother risked her life to register voters in the South. I was beaten by police on the Capitol Square in Madison half a century ago.

So I believe I'm qualified to comment on the recent destruction on the Capitol grounds. Destroying monuments to women's rights and abolition was not merely "misguided." It was a strategic disaster that may have handed Wisconsin again to President Donald Trump.

The "explanations" offered are nothing but post hoc rationalizations: "The statues idealize a progressive state that doesn't reflect reality."

Antisemitism and racism obviously still exist. So then is it acceptable to destroy Holocaust memorials or statues of Martin Luther King? This mindless rampage was anything but a "signature moment for the movement." More likely it was the movement's Sterling Hall.

Bob Spurlock, Phoenix, Arizona