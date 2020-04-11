Milwaukee voters were disenfranchised -- Janis Reek

Tuesday’s primary in Wisconsin was a travesty of the democratic process. Voters in Milwaukee, located in one of the most segregated metropolitan areas of the country, were limited to five polling places rather than the usual 180.

Wait times were two hours for some. Those who chose to cast their ballots risked COVID-19 infection and possible death by going to the polls during what is expected to be the peak week of the pandemic.

For all the talk of voter fraud with its low numbers of confirmed cases, on Tuesday mass voter disenfranchisement on an exponential level took place. Voices of urban dwellers, people of color, and poor people were effectively silenced.

We have no way of knowing whether it will be safe to assemble at polling places in November for the 2020 presidential election. We have time to plan for an all-mail vote, preserving both voters’ health and their belief in our democracy -- one person, one vote. We don't need to cling to the old ways of voting when so much is at stake.

Janis Reek, Madison