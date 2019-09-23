One of the most vocal proponents of tax cuts in Wisconsin is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who in August touted that the state rainy day fund had nearly doubled -- coincidentally, during the same term Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was elected.
As Milwaukee County faces a $28 million budget shortfall and consequent cuts to public services including county parks, public transportation and public safety, this is exactly what the budget stabilization fund is for. Even conservative Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan has recognized the need for the proposed tax.
Surely the GOP can spare 4% of its $649 million rainy day fund, which hovered around $280 million under the majority of Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s time in office. Republicans cannot claim to "back the blue" while simultaneously voting to effectively stagnate their budget, resulting in less peace officers, outdated equipment and greater strain on working officers.
If Republicans wanted to avoid a tax increase, they could meet Milwaukee officials halfway and reevaluate how much state funding Wisconsin’s largest patron to state coffers receives or contributes. There’s no reason Milwaukee’s funding should be a tough sell for Republicans, and there’s no excuse not to get Milwaukee the funding it needs.
Harrison Vey, Milwaukee