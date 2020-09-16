Militias groups are really just armed mobs -- Mark Hackler

The armed people claiming to be militias are illegal.
Wisconsin's constitution requires militias to be under state control. Federalized militias must be under federal control.
None of the so-called militias turning up in our cities are under state control. They are private armed groups -- in other words, armed mobs.
I urge the governor to order the Wisconsin state police, backed by the National Guard, to arrest armed men roaming in our cities unless they can prove they are a business owner or a verifiable employee of a business and standing on the owner’s business property, or prove they are residents, verifiable by a mortgage or rental agreement, standing in front of their homes.
We cannot allow unaccountable armed mobs to take over our towns and cities.
Mark Hackler, Appleton
