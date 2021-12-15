 Skip to main content

Military personnel should accept jabs -- Terry Stewart
Military personnel should accept jabs -- Terry Stewart

We hear that many in the military are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. How and when did the U.S. military turn into such a bunch of wimps? If during a battle they were told to attack a particular target, could they refuse based on personal beliefs or feelings?

In 1952, when I was 18 and graduated from high school, I joined the Marines. One day while in boot camp, they marched us over to a building where they gave us a series of shots and took a blood draw. A week later, we went over again and got more shots. No one ever asked if we wanted them, nor did they even tell us what they were.

Later, before shipping out to Korea, we got more shots. This time they did tell us that one of them was the cholera shot, and it would really tighten up the muscles in our arms. In other words, don't get it in the arm you salute with.

In the "Old Corps" we did as we were told and only asked a question if needed for clarification.

Terry Stewart, Madison

