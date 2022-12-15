Military-industrial complex must end -- Elizabeth Sully

President Dwight D. Eisenhower in his 1961 farewell address stated, "We must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist." Eisenhower went on to say that the military-industrial complex was a threat to freedom and democracy.

His words resounded loudly as I read about the unveiling of the secretive nuclear stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider with 100 more in the works at a cost of $700 million each. We are failing to heed Eisenhower's warning.

For far too long, Women of Mother Earth have sacrificed the fruit of their wombs on the altar of the military-industrial complex. We must rise up and declare the insanity.

In China the people are protesting the heavy hand of their government by raising white sheets of paper. Might we join their movement but with a twist. Morph the white sheet of paper into a circle: Wear it, wave it, post it, paint it, flaunt it. The circle of white paper of any size will bless life, symbolic of the womb, the world, the community and all nations.

The womb of life is sacred.

Elizabeth Sully, Sinsinawa