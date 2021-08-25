Military force won't help evacuation -- Bruce Meredith

I believe we should make every reasonable effort to get those who helped us out of Afghanistan.
But as a Vietnam veteran, I’ve watched with alarm as the "liberal" elites once again join with old neo-cons in advocating military force to get our way without thinking through the consequences. This time they are demanding safe passage for all of our Afghan supporters. They claim it’s our moral obligation.
We lost a disastrous 20-year war as Afghan resistance evaporated overnight. We now possess only a narrow sliver of land from which to extract our soldiers, citizens and Afghan supporters. Yet some commentators lament our unwillingness "to expand the perimeter" and bring order to the streets of Kabul. Have they learned nothing in the last 60 years?
To date, the Taliban have mostly shown restraint and have allowed Americans to leave as well as some of our Afghan allies. Military action could unsettle this fragile situation.
Time is not on our side. We should help our Afghan allies, but our first moral obligation is to those Americans soldiers and civilians who risked everything for a country few cared about until now.
Bruce Meredith, Madison