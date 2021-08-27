Military flyovers are annoying -- Steve Books

Military jet flyovers are a negative way to acknowledge America. How about a moment of silence instead?
There have been flyovers recently that didn't make any sense. To have a military jet flyover to "honor" Arizona hospital workers in May of 2020 made no sense, because the jets pollute the air, just like the COVID-19 virus pollutes the air we breathe.
To have a military jet flyover over the Alliant Energy Center grounds in July for the CrossFit Games polluted the air for the athletes who needed clean air for competition that they trained for.
The flyovers cost taxpayers in fuel and time taken away from usual military training activities. The time for military jet flyovers is over.
Steve Books, Madison