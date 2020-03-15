Military doesn't need F-35 fighter jets -- Ken Ragland

Noise generated by the F-35 fighter jets is a concern, as is cost.
According to the December 2019 Defense Monitor, each F-35 costs $166 million based on the 2020 Pentagon budget. That does not include spare costs, flight training monitors and support systems.
Aside from noise and costs, I have other concerns about the F-35 fighter jets. The F-35 is not needed. The United States currently can deliver weapons by land-based ballistic missiles, submarines and conventional aircraft. The F-35 is not a good fighter plane because it is not as maneuverable, and it transports little volume. Its technology is not transferable to conventional subsonic planes. The F-35 is an offensive weapon and not a defensive weapon. What is the mission?
In today's world, friends are gained by providing food and medicine to countries ravaged by war. The F-35 is not needed and is counterproductive.
Ken Ragland, Madison