Mike Pence may be just as bad as Trump -- Dave Searles

The main guest on NBC’s "Meet the Press" this past Sunday was former Vice President Mike Pence. He is as dangerous as Donald Trump is.

Pence is a religious zealot who wants to turn America into a theocracy. He seems as anti-democratic as Trump is authoritarian. Like Trump and so many far right-wing conservative Republicans, he uses what are called “alternative facts” to justify his beliefs.

What most people do not know outside of Indiana was that Pence, who was the governor there when Trump selected him for his running mate, was how unlikely he was to be reelected as governor. Polls indicated a Democratic candidate might defeat him. He was so ineffectual and too religious even for some Republicans, especially moderates.

This seems to be the reason that Trump selected him as his running mate -- Trump believed that Pence would not eclipse him in the limelight. He would remain or appear as an obscure vice president in the background. For the most part he did so, unlike most modern vice presidents. Trump treated him more as a pawn rather than a partner, trotting him out when it served a purpose for Trump.

Dave Searles, Brodhead